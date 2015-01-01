|
Lemoine PG, Whitley RB, Jordan HR, Madson MB. Subst. Use Misuse 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
32924731
BACKGROUND: The present study examined the mediating role of alcohol protective behavioral strategies (i.e. serious harm reduction [PBS-SHR], manner of drinking [PBS-MOD], stopping/limiting drinking [PBS-SLD]) on the relationships between college alcohol beliefs and alcohol outcomes (i.e. hazardous drinking and alcohol-related negative consequences) in an attempt to replicate recent findings in the early stages of college alcohol belief and PBS research.
Language: en
college students; Protective behavioral strategies; alcohol-related negative consequences; college alcohol beliefs; hazardous drinking