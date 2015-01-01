Abstract

A 4-year-old female with prior cranial vault remodeling for nonsyndromic bilateral coronal craniosynostosis sustained a severe traumatic brain injury with open skull fractures from a horse kick. Her post-traumatic course was complicated by persistently elevated intracranial pressure despite neurosurgical decompressions, maximum medical therapy, and trial of multiple pressure monitoring devices. She eventually had improvement in her intracranial pressures and made a full neurologic recovery. This case highlights the potential severity of horse kick injuries, the possible etiology of persistent intracranial hypertension in cranial vault remodeling patients following traumatic brain injury, the importance of a multi-team approach in the initial evaluation and postoperative follow-up of all craniosynostosis patients, and the necessity of helmet utilization.

