Corcoran J, Gray T, Bangh SA, Singh V, Cole JB. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32917446
BACKGROUND: Candlenuts (Aleurites moluccana) and yellow oleander seeds (Thevetia peruviana) bear a physical resemblance to one another. Candlenuts are benign and marketed as weight loss supplements. Yellow oleander seeds, however, contain toxic cardioactive steroids; as few as 2 seeds may cause fatal poisoning. Because of their physical similarities, the potential for a lethal substitution exists.
candlenut; yellow oleander