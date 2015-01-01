Abstract

Adversities following disasters are associated with the delayed onset and persistence of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In the wake of the World Trade Center attack, a sizeable group of Asian Americans being directly exposed to the disaster had endured job loss during the decade afterwards. Yet, no studies to date have examined the relationship between job loss and long-term PTSD in this group. This study examined the 10-11-year prevalence of probable PTSD (≥ PCL score of 44) among Asian (n=1,712) and Caucasian American (n=25,011) participants of the World Trade Center Health Registry who had completed three waves of survey studies (2003-04, 2006-08, 2011-12). Logistic regression was used to model the relationship between job loss since the disaster and probable PTSD for the two racial groups separately while controlling for sociodemographics, disaster exposure, post-disaster traumatic/stressful events exposure, lower respiratory symptoms, PTSD history since 911, and mental health service use. The long-term prevalence of probable PTSD was 15.1% for Asian Americans and 14.4% for Caucasian Americans, with no significant difference. For both groups, having job loss since 911 was a significant risk factor for probable PTSD (Asian Americans: AOR=1.80; 95% CI=1.19, 2.71; Caucasian Americans: AOR=1.73; 95% CI=1.56, 1.93). While job loss was an important risk factor, employment opportunities were more restricted for Asian Americans given the cultural and language limitations. Current findings highlight the importance of improving employment as part of post-disaster assistance.

Language: en