Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Walking is the core physical activity of older persons. The assessment of walking capacity is increasingly important for clinical purposes and clinical research. Differences between assessment tools and protocols for short walks to obtain gait characteristics can be responsible for changes, e.g., in gait speed from 0.1 to 0.2 m/s. The purpose of this study was to generate further knowledge for the harmonization and/or standardization of short walk-test protocols for assessing gait characteristics under supervised conditions.



METHODS: For this cross-sectional study, 150 community-dwelling older adults (mean age 80.5 ± 4.5 years) were recruited. Participants performed eight walks differing in the distance (8-versus 4-m), static versus dynamic trials and comparing different test speed instructions (usual versus maximal) on an electronic walkway.



RESULTS: A meaningful significant difference in mean usual gait speed was documented comparing the 4-m dynamic and static test protocol (0.12 m/s; p = 0.001). For the same comparison over an 8-m distance (dynamic versus static) and for the comparison between usual gait speed over 4-and 8-m, the differences in gait speed were smaller, but still statistically significant (p = 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Gait speed was faster, if the test protocol did not include a static start or stop. The differences were greater for a shorter walking distance. This aspect should be considered for the comparison of study results and is particularly relevant for systematic reviews and meta-analyses.

