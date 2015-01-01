|
Krumpoch S, Lindemann U, Rappl A, Becker C, Sieber CC, Freiberger E. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Editrice Kurtis)
32930990
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Walking is the core physical activity of older persons. The assessment of walking capacity is increasingly important for clinical purposes and clinical research. Differences between assessment tools and protocols for short walks to obtain gait characteristics can be responsible for changes, e.g., in gait speed from 0.1 to 0.2 m/s. The purpose of this study was to generate further knowledge for the harmonization and/or standardization of short walk-test protocols for assessing gait characteristics under supervised conditions.
Language: en
Aged; Acceleration phase; Deceleration phase; Gait speed; Test protocol