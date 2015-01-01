Abstract

A simple derivatization technique was developed for the analysis of seven Schedule 3 chemicals and one Schedule 2 chemical listed in the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Phosgene, phosphorus oxychloride, phosphorus trichloride, phosphorus pentachloride, thionyl chloride, sulfur monochloride and sulfur dichloride (Schedule 3) as well as arsenic trichloride (Schedule 2) were derivatized using 1-propanol in 40% pyridine solution for analysis with gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS). Derivatization temperature and concentration of the derivatization solution were optimized for maximum derivatization recovery. The stabilities of the target analytes and their derivatives in different solvents were studied. The derivatization yield showed a linear response within the analyte concentration range of 0.1-2 mM (10-200 μg ml-1) with correlation coefficients >0.99 (r2), except for AsCl3 which did not show a linear response after derivatization. Good reproducibility with relative standard deviations (RSDs) from 3 to 13% was achieved. The derivatization recovery was 66% for phosgene and 67-80% for the P-containing chemicals phosphorus oxychloride, phosphorus trichloride and phosphorus pentachloride. Recommendations to use the method for screening the presence of these chemicals in organic liquid samples are given. The method is used when CWC-related samples are screened at VERIFIN.

