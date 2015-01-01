Abstract

Domestic violence (DV) against women is a multidimensional public health problem that has both psychologically and socially devastating consequences, especially in patriarchal societies. The aim of this study was to investigate the mediating role of self-perception and somatoform dissociation in the relationship between DV and suicidal ideation in women living in Turkey. The sociodemographic data form, Severity of Violence Against Women Scale, Somatoform Dissociation Questionnaire, Social Comparison Scale, and Suicidal Ideation Scale were administered to 102 participants. In addition to descriptive statistics, linear and mediation regression analyses were performed. DV scores were significantly negatively correlated with self-perception and positively correlated with somatoform dissociation scores. While negative self-perception and increased somatoform dissociation were partial mediators in the relationship of threat and sexual violence with suicidal ideation and full mediators in the relationship of physical violence with suicidal ideation. Negative self-perception and increased somatoform dissociation were critical mediators in relation to DV and suicidal ideation in women. Psychotherapeutic approaches focused on self-perception and somatoform symptoms may reduce the risk of suicide in women who have been exposed to DV. Long-term clinical studies are needed to investigate the factors mediating suicidal ideation in women who have been exposed to DV.

