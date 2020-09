Abstract

It has been a few days since I watched The Salisbury Poisonings, but the powerful, touching and surreal layers of the story remain with me.



The BBC drama series tells the story behind the ordinary individuals and community who found themselves at the heart of an international chemical weapons attack when the nerve agent Novichok was deployed in the quiet market town of Salisbury, UK.2 Resisting the temptation to focus on the well-rehearsed political, espionage angle, writers Adam Patterson and Declan Lawn instead choose to explore the human response and impact of the incident, placing local authority director of public health Tracy...

Language: en