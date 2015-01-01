SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wee SK, Ho CY, Tan SL, Ong CH. Mult. Scler. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1352458520943080

PMID

32931376

Abstract

Wearable powered robotic exoskeleton can provide high repetitions and high-intensity gait training. It can promote a sense of well-being when the user is in upright posture to walk around different environment. We present a case of a lady with progressive multiple sclerosis who received 15 sessions of robotic exoskeleton training. Post training, she demonstrated improvement in lower limb strength, sense of well-being and self-esteem that led to improved transfer ability, increased social outings and better quality of life (QOL). Previously, she was depressed and reluctant to go out for social activities. This case suggests the potential of robotic exoskeleton to enhance QOL in people with mobility challenges.


Language: en

Keywords

quality of life; rehabilitation; Multiple sclerosis; exoskeleton; robot-assisted gait training

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print