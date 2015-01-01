Abstract

Wearable powered robotic exoskeleton can provide high repetitions and high-intensity gait training. It can promote a sense of well-being when the user is in upright posture to walk around different environment. We present a case of a lady with progressive multiple sclerosis who received 15 sessions of robotic exoskeleton training. Post training, she demonstrated improvement in lower limb strength, sense of well-being and self-esteem that led to improved transfer ability, increased social outings and better quality of life (QOL). Previously, she was depressed and reluctant to go out for social activities. This case suggests the potential of robotic exoskeleton to enhance QOL in people with mobility challenges.

