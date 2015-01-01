Abstract

The purpose of the work is to conduct experimental studies that reveal the characteristic features of explosive injuries of the lower extremities using various samples of sapper protective shoes of domestic and foreign production. The subjects of experiment were the amputated by medical reasons lower extremities of a person. The severity of explosive damage during contact blasting and the parameters of shock accelerations acting on the lower extremities, as well as approximate periods of disability and the forecast of possible disability, are determined. The results of the study can serve as initial data when testing safety shoes. In addition, using the proposed modeling technique, it is possible to compare the protective properties of various samples of anti-mine shoes, assess the presence (or absence) of signs of aggravation of damage during an anti-personnel mine detonation, and carry out a forensic medical assessment of an explosive injury.

Language: ru