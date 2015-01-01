SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Makarov IY, Gulmamedova ND. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2020; 63(5): 18-22.

(Copyright © 2020, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)

10.17116/sudmed20206305118

32930529

The purpose of study is an objective solution to the issue of gunshot nature of the injury and its differential diagnosis from other injuries caused, for example, by shots from airguns. 11 objective morphological signs of firearms were established (X1-11), which allow categorically solving the question of gunshot nature of the injury and its difference from damage caused, for example, by shots from airguns. The phenomenon of "dieseling" of airguns is considered as a factor in the differential diagnosis of pneumoshot and gunshot injuries.


Language: ru

forensic ballistics; gunshot examination; gunshot injuries; pneumoshot injuries

