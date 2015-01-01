Abstract

The purpose of the work is a comparative analysis of objects used in forensic ballistics as imitators of the human body for the formation of gunshot injuries, based on literature data and the results of our own experimental studies. A classification of objects of biological and non-biological origin, used to simulate the human body during the experimental simulation of a gunshot injury, is proposed. A set of advantages and disadvantages was studied, a critical assessment of the objects of each group was given, recommendations were made on their rational use in ballistic research.

Language: ru