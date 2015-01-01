SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nazarov YV, Ulfan RE, Bozhchenko AP, Tolmachyov IA. Sud. Med. Ekspert. 2020; 63(5): 65-68.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Izdatelstvo Meditsina)

DOI

10.17116/sudmed20206305165

PMID

32930538

Abstract

Bullets without a metal core are almost the only ones currently produced for the OSA complex. In the available forensic literature there are small number of cases of the description of injuries using this cartridge. The article presents a case from practice when, in the course of forensic medical research, not only the type of cartridge used was established, but also the conclusion was drawn about the use of barrelless firearms of limited destruction, equipped with two cartridges at the same time - the PB-2 Egida pistol. This allowed police authorities to quickly identify the criminal person.


Language: ru

Keywords

limited-range firearms; OSA complex; PB-2 Egida pistol

