Abstract

The primary aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to examine the prevalence of technology-facilitated sexual violence (TFSV) within the adolescent and adult population regarding victimization and perpetration. In addition to the primary aim, associated health outcomes with TFSV were discussed through a qualitative lens. Specific forms of TFSV that were examined include distribution of, production of, and threats to distribute sexual material involving another individual without that person's consent via images or videos; 425 articles from MEDLINE, PsycArticles, PsycINFO, Criminal Justice Abstracts, ProQuest Dissertations & Theses, and Google Scholar were screened. Nineteen articles (comprising 20 independent samples) reporting prevalence rates of TFSV on 32,247 participants were included in this random-effects meta-analysis. Pooled prevalence of victimization results revealed that 8.8% of people have had their image or video-based sexts shared without consent, 7.2% have been threatened with sext distribution, and 17.6% have had their image taken without permission. Regarding perpetration, 12% have shared sexts beyond the intended recipient, 2.7% have threatened to share sexts, and 8.9% have nonconsensually taken an image. Moderator variables included publication year, mean participant age, proportion of female participants, and study setting, with meta-regression analyses revealing no significant predictors. Finally, a qualitative analysis of nine articles (n = 3,990) was conducted to assess mental health associations with TFSV victimization, revealing significant mental health impacts, including anxiety, depression, and poor coping, for victims.

Language: en