Milella M, Caspari G, Kapinus Y, Sadykov T, Blochin J, Malyutina A, Keller M, Schlager S, Szidat S, Alterauge A, Lösch S. Am. J. Phys. Anthropol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Wiley-Blackwell)
32935864
OBJECTIVES: Warfare is assumed to be one of the defining cultural characteristics of steppe nomads in Eastern Eurasia. For the first-centuries CE, a period of political turmoil in Northern China and Southern Siberia, relatively few data are, however, available about the degree and variability of violence in these communities. Here, we provide new data on violence among steppe nomads during the first-centuries CE by analyzing the type, anatomical distribution, and demographic distribution of perimortem trauma at Tunnug1 (Tuva, Southern Siberia-second to fourth c. CE).
Language: en
anatomical region; decapitation, throat slitting; Kokel; scalping; skeletal lesion; Tunnug, Xiongnu