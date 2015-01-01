Abstract

Alcohol and illicit drug use are common among burn-injured patients. Urine toxicology and alcohol screens are a part of our admission order sets and automatically ordered for all adult patients. Our objective was to determine the impact of bias in screening compliance and compare those results to patients who test positive. All adult patients admitted between January 1st, 2014 and December 31st, 2018 were eligible for inclusion. Multivariable logistic regression was used to identify potential predictors for compliance in obtaining samples for screens, and patient characteristics associated with testing positive. Four thousand nine hundred ninety-eight patients were included in the study. The biggest predictors for compliance in obtaining samples for screens were inhalation injury, intensive care unit stay, length of stay, burn size, and current smoking status. No differences in compliance with screens were seen across age, race, or ethnicity. Current smokers and patients with a history of major psychiatric illness were more likely to test positive for alcohol and illicit drugs. Non-Hispanic Black patients were more likely to test positive for illicit drugs. Male sex and pre-existing psychiatric conditions were significant predictors for compliance for alcohol screens, and, positive tests. Implicit bias based on age, race, or ethnicity played no predictive role in compliance for either screen, however, non-Hispanic Blacks were more likely to test positive for illicit drugs. More studies are needed to understand the effect of selection bias related to sample collection, and the significance of positive test results.

