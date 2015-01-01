Abstract

The severity of a traumatic dental injury (TDI) can influence the prognosis of deciduous teeth and the formation of permanent successors. Consequently, it can have a negative influence on the daily lives of children and their parents. The present study aimed to evaluate the impact of complicated and uncomplicated TDI on the oral health-related quality of life (OHRQoL) of preschoolers and their families. A cross-sectional study was carried out according to the Strengthening the Reporting of Observational Studies in Epidemiology guidelines. After sample calculation and application of the eligibility criteria, 76 children from public preschools (aged 2 to 5 years) with TDI were selected during a period of 5 months. TDI was diagnosed using the Dental Trauma Index and classified according to the severity as complicated or uncomplicated. The Brazilian version of the Early Childhood Oral Health Impact Scale (ECOHIS) was used to determine OHRQoL. The Poisson regression model and Poisson regression model with robust estimates were calculated according to p-values <0.05. The complicated group and the uncomplicated group presented low average impact according to ECOHIS scores and there was no significant difference in the total scale, subscale, and domains (P>0.05) according to the type of TDI. Based on these findings, it can be concluded that severity of TDI did not influence the OHRQoL of preschoolers and their families.

