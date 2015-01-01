Abstract

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES: To systematically identify, appraise, and synthesise existing qualitative studies exploring nurses' lived experiences of workplace violence by patients, families and hospital visitors, identifying their support needs following workplace violence.



BACKGROUND: Workplace violence against nurses is a significant concern globally, as it leads to serious negative consequences for nurses, patients, and organisations as a whole. Having adequate support is considered significant. While numerous studies have been conducted on workplace violence, few qualitative reviews have focused on identifying nurses' support needs following episodes of workplace violence.



METHODS: Four databases (MEDLINE, CINAHL, PsychINFO and Scopus) were systematically searched. Additionally, hand searching of prominent journals, grey literature, and reference lists of included studies was also performed to identify additional research. The Critical Appraisal Skills Programme checklist for qualitative studies was used to assess all included articles. Thomas and Harden's three-stage approach to thematic analysis was followed, using the ENTREQ statement for reporting.



RESULTS: Ten studies published in English, conducted across eight countries, met the inclusion criteria. Four analytical themes relating to nurses' experiences were identified: "inevitable and unpredictable trauma in the career" "higher tolerance and understanding of unintentional violence," "positive learning or passive adjustment" and "struggle with the role and behaviour conflict". In terms of nurses' support needs, the analysis yielded two themes: "informal support needs" and "formal support needs".



CONCLUSION: Nurses experience significant and lasting psychological trauma due to WPV; however, the support for nurses remains seriously inadequate. Establishing an effective and robust support system based on nurses' needs must be viewed as a priority for organisations, as well as researchers.



RELEVANCE TO CLINICAL PRACTICE: Institutions and managers have a duty to maintain an awareness of nurses' experiences and support needs regarding workplace violence. There is a need for further policy-making and research, based on clinical practice, in order to develop effective preventive and interventive strategies regarding WPV.

Language: en