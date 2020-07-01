Abstract

BACKGROUND: We aimed to examine process and outcome indicators for adolescents with specific injury patterns managed in pediatric versus adult paradigms within the same trauma system.



METHODS: Adolescents (15-17 years old) admitted to the region's adult trauma center (ATC) or pediatric trauma center (PTC) with an abdominal injury, femur fracture or traumatic brain injury (TBI) were reviewed retrospectively. Global and injury-specific process and outcome indicators were compared.



RESULTS: Of 141 ATC and 69 PTC patients, injury patterns differed significantly with more TBI and abdominal injuries at the ATC and femur fractures at the PTC. Overall injury severity was greater at the ATC. Patients with solid organ injuries appeared more likely to undergo embolization or splenectomy at the ATC; however, higher injury grade and later time period were the only variables significantly associated with this. Computed tomography (CT) was used significantly more frequently at the ATC overall, most notable with panscanning and head CTs for major TBI. Time to operative management did not differ for patients with isolated femur fractures. Neuropsychological follow up after minor TBI was documented more often at the PTC than the ATC; there was no difference for those with more severe TBIs.



CONCLUSIONS: Management varies for adolescents between PTCs and ATCs with more exposure to radiation and less neuropsychological follow-up of less severe TBIs at the ATC. This presents distinct opportunities to identify best policies for triage and sharing of management practices within a single regional inclusive trauma system in order to optimize short and long-term outcomes for this population.

TYPE OF STUDY: Retrospective cohort.

LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV.

Language: en