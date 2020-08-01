Abstract

Using central nervous system (CNS)-active medications increases older adults' risk for falls and fall-related injuries. Opioids and benzodiazepines are among the most widely used CNS-active medications and because of their addictive potential and widespread use for common ailments such as chronic pain, anxiety, or sleep, are also among the most difficult to deprescribe. Reducing the dose burden of these 2 medication classes in older adults-to balance safety with efficacy-is a challenge that requires persistence and strategic support structures to be successful. We propose a novel care model that uses the support of targeted consultant pharmacist services to help primary care providers reduce the unnecessary use of opioids and benzodiazepines in their patients who are older adults. This care model holds promise to not only offer providers additional time-saving clinical support but to help their practices improve patient outcomes, such as a reduction in medication-related falls and excess opioid use.

