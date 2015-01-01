Abstract

BACKGROUND:

Few studies have investigated the association between violence against pregnant women in terms of recurrence, complications, and perpetrators of violence, and breastfeeding duration. This study verifies whether recurrent violence, violence with pregnancy complications, and intimate partner violence (IPV) against pregnant women are associated with shorter exclusive breastfeeding up to the infant's 6th month and breastfeeding up to the 12th month of life.



Materials and Methods:

A cohort study with a convenience sample of 1,146 pregnant women was performed. Follow-up assessments were conducted at birth, and at 12-36 months. Survival analysis was used to verify whether recurrent violence, violence with pregnancy complications, and IPV were associated with reduced duration of exclusive breastfeeding and breastfeeding.



Results:

The adjusted Cox regression revealed no difference regarding exclusive breastfeeding duration among mothers exposed or not exposed to violence and according to who perpetrated the violence. The risk of an infant not being breastfed within the first 12 months of life increased in cases of violence before/during pregnancy (95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.03-1.88), recurrent psychological/physical/sexual violence during pregnancy (95% CI = 1.11-1.92), recurrent psychological violence (95% CI = 1.05-1.96), and recurrent physical/sexual violence (95% CI = 1.01-2.39). Violence with pregnancy complications (95% CI = 0.94-2.22) was not associated with breastfeeding interruption. Similar risks of breastfeeding interruption were observed for IPV (95% CI = 0.96-1.87) and violence perpetrated by other family members (95% CI = 0.83-1.89).



Conclusions:

We observed a shorter breastfeeding duration up to 12 months of life in cases of recurrent violence.

