Citation
Tamutiene I. Nord. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2018; 35(1): 9-23.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2018, Walter de Gruyter)
DOI
PMID
32934510 PMCID
Abstract
AIM: To increase understanding of alcohol-related child maltreatment on the basis of child protection cases in Lithuania. The study is based on a document content analysis of 203 case records of families at social risk. It identifies the prevalence of alcohol-related harm by analysing associations between types of drinkers and child maltreatment. It also maps the distribution of people who typically report this maltreatment. Both qualitative and quantitative analytical approaches are employed.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; physical abuse; child neglect; child protection; drinker; reporter; witness of violence