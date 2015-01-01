Abstract

OBJECTIVES: (1) to learn to whom children disclose experiences of harm caused by their parents' or carers' substance abuse, (2) to show whether professionals enable children to disclose this harm, and (3) to highlight what kind of assistance they provide after disclosure of harm.



Methods: The study is based on in-depth semi-structured interviews with children living with alcohol-abusing caregivers in Lithuania. Twenty-three children, aged from 8 to 18 years, from social risk families participated in this study.



Results: Children suffer not only from the maltreatment itself, but also from the associative stigma of the caregivers' drinking. They prefer to disclose their troubles in informal settings because professionals often do not help children to disclose harm and may even ignore it.



Conclusion: The analysis shows that when children reveal parental alcohol problems, there is no inquiry, follow-up, or management of the children's problems related to the caregivers' drinking. And yet, protective factors such as social support and positive experiences may enhance children's resilience in adverse conditions. Policy-makers should reduce barriers to disclosure and refocus their strategies from risk identification to identification of protective factors. Professionals need to develop an understanding about how they can support children to disclose harms related to the caregivers' drinking so that harms to children can be managed sensitively and well.

