Abstract

Aims: The alcohol law change in Finland in the beginning of 2018 was forecast to shift alcohol sales from alcohol monopoly stores to grocery stores. The trend of declining adolescent alcohol use was predicted to end. This study aimed to provide a more detailed view on under-age drinking change through analysing alcoholic beverage use preferences among 14 and 16 year olds in Finland from 2017 to 2019.



Methods: Nationally representative surveys of adolescent health behaviours in Finland from 2017 (n = 2451) and 2019 (n = 2119) among 14 and 16 year olds were analysed using cross-tabulations and logistic regression modelling. Beverage data were coded from an open-ended question concerning the latest drinking occasion.



Results: The proportion of 14 and 16-year-old girls reporting drinking alcohol was 41% in 2017 and 45% in 2019. The corresponding proportions among boys were 39% in 2017 and 43% in 2019. The share of alcohol consumed in the form of beer, alcopops and cider increased among girls from 55% to 75%, but the apparent increase among boys from 69% to 76% was not statistically significant. The only beverage type category that increased in popularity from the year 2017 to 2019 was alcopops.



Conclusions: The law change bringing strong alcopops, beer and cider into grocery stores increased their consumption - especially among the under-aged. Comprehensive measures including taxation, restrictions on advertising and sales affecting the population total consumption are also likely to remain the keys to reducing alcohol consumption among adolescents. In addition, effective age-limit control and sanctions against neglecting age-restriction enforcement are needed.

