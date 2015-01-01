SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rolando S, Törrönen J, Beccaria F. Nord. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2020; 37(2): 172-189.

(Copyright © 2020, Walter de Gruyter)

10.1177/1455072520904651

32934600 PMCID

The study adopts a qualitative comparative approach to better understand how different dimensions affect social norms regulating alcohol consumption. Female and male attitudes towards drunkenness were analysed on the basis of data from 27 focus groups involving a total of 166 participants from Italy, Finland and Sweden, grouped by age cohort (17-20 and 50-65 years) and educational level.

RESULTS suggest that gendered drinking norms may be affected more by the drinking culture than by the degree of gender equality, thus providing a possible explanation of why gender differences in drinking are not always consistent with broader gender inequalities.


gender; alcohol; focus groups; qualitative methods; generations

