Citation
Rolando S, Törrönen J, Beccaria F. Nord. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2020; 37(2): 172-189.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Walter de Gruyter)
DOI
PMID
32934600 PMCID
Abstract
The study adopts a qualitative comparative approach to better understand how different dimensions affect social norms regulating alcohol consumption. Female and male attitudes towards drunkenness were analysed on the basis of data from 27 focus groups involving a total of 166 participants from Italy, Finland and Sweden, grouped by age cohort (17-20 and 50-65 years) and educational level.
Language: en
Keywords
gender; alcohol; focus groups; qualitative methods; generations