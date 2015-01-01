Abstract

BACKGROUND: Transport mobility and access to driving are important factors in social inclusion and wellbeing. Doctors have an important role to play in supporting safe mobility through applying the knowledge developed in the field of traffic medicine and incorporating state of the art national and international medical fitness to drive (MFTD) guidelines. Little is known about the profile of MFTD in postgraduate curricula for core and higher specialist training.



AIMS: We profiled the inclusion of MFTD in the curricula of postgraduate core, higher and streamlined medical and surgical specialties in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) and the UK.



METHODS: All publicly available syllabi of basic and higher/ streamlined specialist training in postgraduate medical and surgical colleges in both jurisdictions were analysed (n = 122).



RESULTS: In Ireland 25% of basic training schemes included MFTD in the curriculum. Two-thirds of curricula of higher specialty and streamlined training schemes also included MFTD. For the UK 44% of core and 36% of higher training scheme curricula included MFTD. Just under one-quarter of all curricula reviewed included MFTD for more than one medical condition or treatment. Common topics in both Irish and UK curricula included seizures/epilepsy, syncope and visual disturbances.



CONCLUSION: There are notable deficits in MFTD training for specialists in Ireland and the UK. Common conditions which can significantly impair MFTD such as stroke, diabetes and alcohol use disorders are severely underrepresented and curricula should be revisited to include relevant training and guidance on MFTD for trainees.

