St Aubin J, Volberding J, Duffy J. Int. J. Athl. Ther. Train. 2020; 25(3): 114-116.
Clinical Question: How does early return to physical activity impact return-to-play recovery time in patients 5-30 years old after an acute concussion as compared to the current best practice of resting? Clinical Bottom Line: Based on the information gathered, there is moderate evidence to support the incorporation of light to moderate physical activity within 7 days after a concussion in order to decrease recovery time and symptoms.
