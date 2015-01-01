Abstract

The purpose of this study is twofold: to assess prehospital emergency medical service performance and to improve the traffic crash survival rate on Korean freeways. To achieve these objectives, this study utilized a logit regression model to predict the likelihood of a severe crash in every Korean administrative district at the local level and compared the spatial clusters of severe crash locations with prehospital emergency medical service (EMS) performance. The results showed that the spatial proximity of freeway-exclusive EMS units and the number of definitive EMS facilities were statistically significant factors contributing to severe crash occurrence. Three cities in the southeastern, southwestern, and capital states of Korea were found to have a concentration of severe crash occurrences, longer average EMS response times, and a lower number of prehospital EMS facilities. The recommendations derived from the study include the provision of more freeway-exclusive EMS units and new definitive EMS facilities near local freeways. These recommendations are expected to inform future policymaking and decision-making on EMS planning and programming.

