Abstract

In this paper, a model for transit signal priority control is presented. The model is based on an adaptive signal control called self-organizing logic (which evolved from fully actuated control) with advanced features, including a platoon-based secondary extension that allows signals along a corridor to maintain coordination. Utilizing advance bus detection, the proposed model grants look-ahead transit signal priority under self-organizing control for a longer time horizon of bus arrival to the intersection. Priority is provided based on a tradeoff between buses and platoons of cars under specific conditions. The model was tested in a simulation network of the national connected vehicle testbed in Anthem, Arizona. The simulation experiments showed that the model, when compared to four other signal control systems, was able to reduce average transit vehicle delay and travel times without having a significant negative impact on regular passenger cars. The developed approach increased the reliability of bus operation by decreasing the standard deviation of travel time. The results showed that both the reduction in bus travel time and the increase in reliability were statistically significant. A sensitivity analysis on demand level indicated that the model outperformed the competing approaches by a promising margin.

Language: en