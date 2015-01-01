Abstract

This paper presents the field implementation results of directional rumble strips (DRS), a low-cost traffic control device (TCD) designed to deter wrong-way driving (WWD) on freeways. Southbound off-ramps at Exits 208 and 284 on I-65 in Alabama were selected for implementation because they were ranked as high-risk locations by a network screening tool. A previous study developed and tested five DRS designs (A-E) with various configurations (e.g., A1, A2, and so forth). Three patterns (D3, C, and E2) were recommended for field implementation according to the previous test results. Pattern D3 was installed at the off-ramp terminal near the stop bar or yield line. Pattern C was implemented at the segment between the terminal and ramp curve. Pattern E2 was placed on the tangent part before the ramp curve. WWD incidents and distances before and after the implementation were collected using cameras. Field driving tests were conducted to collect sound and vibration data at various speed categories for both right-way (RW) and wrong-way (WW) directions. Before-and-after studies evaluated the effectiveness of DRS patterns in deterring WWD incidents. Sound and vibration analyses quantified the differences between RW and WW drivers' perceptions.



RESULTS showed that the number of WWD incidents and average driving distances significantly decreased, by roughly 90% and 85%, respectively, after implementing all three DRS patterns. The results confirmed that WW drivers can perceive elevated sound and vibrations when passing the DRS. A general guideline was developed for implementing three different DRS on freeway off-ramps to deter WWD.

