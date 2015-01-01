Abstract

In mixed traffic streams, especially near intersections, bus priority treatments are necessary to prevent buses from significant travel time losses. This paper aims to assist practitioners and field engineers to identify the design parameters and potential impacts of implementation of a queue jump lane (QJL) with presignal based on several locational characteristics. The impacts of nine different factors on the operations of QJL are evaluated using a validated traffic microsimulation model. The levels of each factor are specified based on the urban transport operations in India. In order to assist practitioners, simplistic travel time savings and maximum queue length prediction models are developed using multiparameter regression analyses based on the factors that reveal significant impacts. Finally, guidance is provided to practitioners in the form of an eight-step procedure to implement QJL in emerging countries with analogous operating conditions.

