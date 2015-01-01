Abstract

The frequent cases of road crashes have been attributed to human factors including crime-related activities. High level of crime may affect road transportation in many ways. For instance, criminals can engage in highway robbery by attacking passengers in big buses and private cars on intercity or interstate transport services. While few studies have examined this phenomenon in developed countries, little or nothing is known in developing countries. This study contributes to the literature by examine the effect of crime rate on road accidents in Nigeria for the period of 1986-2016. Using ARDL technique, it documents that criminal activities have positive and significant effect on road crashes in Nigeria. This result also persists when the study introduces other cointegrating regression techniques such as FMOLS, DOLS and CCR. We show that crime is one of the leading factors that cause road crashes in Nigeria. Consequently, it becomes crucial for Nigerian governments' agencies to develop an effective method of reducing these hazards.

