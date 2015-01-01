Abstract

Nowadays, Thailand is stepping into an aging society. This research purposes developing the intelligence walking stick for the elderly in terms of the health care system by applied the internet of things devices and biometric sensors in a real-time system. The heart rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, and temperature were measured at the finger of the elderly that holding the intelligence walking stick. All data can monitor and display on mobile devices. The intelligence walking stick system was evaluated by twenty users who are five experts and fifteen elderly in Ratchaburi province. As a result of the mean value at 4.15 and 4.61 by experts and elderly, respectively. Moreover, the acceptance of the intelligence walking stick for the elderly that could be detected by elderly people while being used has high consensus. This study indicates that the developed intelligence walking stick by using IoT can help and improve the daily living of the elderly at high level.

Language: en