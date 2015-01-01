Abstract

Telecommunication technology serves several fields in the world. One of the most significant fields is the emergency services to provide a fast connection between the case, the vehicle and emergency treatment office. This paper is a part of a long-term project to design a reliable communication system service to be used for emergency services of a specific city. The hardware devices of this system are intended to work within an mm waves frequencies. In the current research, as a starting point, an exhaustive study accomplished to pave the way to the main goal of the project. The system uses OFDM technology to improve the performance of the system. Other requirements for error correction are also included in the model such as convolutional, hamming coding and interleaving. The system development is supported by a Matlab interface software to simulate the job of an IoT real-time network covering both vehicles and the control centres.

Language: en