Abstract

In Iraq, the number of people who own vehicles has grown up significantly. However, this increment in vehicles number doesn't accomplished by a study of roads and intersections expansion. As a result, traffic jams became a big problem that led to long waiting time at each intersection, increased car accidents, pollution, and economic problems. To solve this problem a Smart Traffic Light System (STLS) has been implemented using Arduino, camera, IR sensor to overcome traffic jams problems in Kut city - Iraq.

