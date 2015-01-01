|
Citation
Alaidi AHM, Aljazaery IA, Alrikabi HTHS, Mahmood IN, Abed FT. Int. J. Interact. Mob. Technol. 2020; 14(7): 32-40.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, International Association of Online Engineering)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
In Iraq, the number of people who own vehicles has grown up significantly. However, this increment in vehicles number doesn't accomplished by a study of roads and intersections expansion. As a result, traffic jams became a big problem that led to long waiting time at each intersection, increased car accidents, pollution, and economic problems. To solve this problem a Smart Traffic Light System (STLS) has been implemented using Arduino, camera, IR sensor to overcome traffic jams problems in Kut city - Iraq.
Language: en
Keywords
economic problems; increased car accidents; IR sensor; pollution; Significantly; STLS