Alaidi AHM, Aljazaery IA, Alrikabi HTHS, Mahmood IN, Abed FT. Int. J. Interact. Mob. Technol. 2020; 14(7): 32-40.

(Copyright © 2020, International Association of Online Engineering)

unavailable

unavailable

In Iraq, the number of people who own vehicles has grown up significantly. However, this increment in vehicles number doesn't accomplished by a study of roads and intersections expansion. As a result, traffic jams became a big problem that led to long waiting time at each intersection, increased car accidents, pollution, and economic problems. To solve this problem a Smart Traffic Light System (STLS) has been implemented using Arduino, camera, IR sensor to overcome traffic jams problems in Kut city - Iraq.


Language: en

economic problems; increased car accidents; IR sensor; pollution; Significantly; STLS

