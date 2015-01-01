Abstract

In Vietnam, prohibitions on using the telephone while driving vehicles have effected in a long time. However, that is relatively common and dangerous for traffic participants in reality. Along with the continuous growing of smartphones, using phone while driving is becoming a bad habit and one of the major causes of crashes and accidents of traffic in Vietnam. MotorSafe is a novel application that has been practically implemented as a solution for this problem. From the obtained data of the accelerometer sensor on the smartphone, a proposed decision tree algorithm enables device to recognize the user's status on driving a vehicle. Some necessary tasks are provided that will help drivers focus on driving instead of unnecessary behaviors.

Language: en