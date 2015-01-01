SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Klinger D. Ann. Am. Acad. Polit. Soc. Sci. 2020; 687(1): 28-48.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0002716219892913

Abstract

In recent years, violence by and against the police has been examined from the perspective of organizational accident theory. This article extends that work by reviewing some key ideas, identifying some limitations of organizational accident theory for understanding police-involved violence, and detailing some specific research topics for future empirical exploration. It concludes by offering some specific policy and practice recommendations to reduce police-involved violence.


Language: en
