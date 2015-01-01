CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Klinger D. Ann. Am. Acad. Polit. Soc. Sci. 2020; 687(1): 28-48.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In recent years, violence by and against the police has been examined from the perspective of organizational accident theory. This article extends that work by reviewing some key ideas, identifying some limitations of organizational accident theory for understanding police-involved violence, and detailing some specific research topics for future empirical exploration. It concludes by offering some specific policy and practice recommendations to reduce police-involved violence.
Language: en