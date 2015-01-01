SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Nagin DS. Ann. Am. Acad. Polit. Soc. Sci. 2020; 687(1): 49-57.

Do states with more guns have higher rates of fatal police shootings? This article uses a validated measure of firearm availability (the percentage of suicides committed with a firearm) to examine the relationship between gun proliferation and fatal police shootings. It expands on existing research to include (1) measures of access to Level I and II trauma centers, (2) interpretation of the findings from the lenses of "statistical prediction," and (3) tests for structural differences between models for black decedents versus nonblack decedents.

FINDINGS confirm the correlation between statewide prevalence of gun ownership and fatal police shootings for both all decedents and unarmed decedents. It provides partial support for "statistical prediction" by police and finds that greater access to trauma centers is associated with lower rates of citizen deaths. The analysis suggests a far broader range of policy options for saving lives, such as better enforcement of legal restrictions on firearm possession, than focusing solely on policing systems.


