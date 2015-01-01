|
Nagin DS. Ann. Am. Acad. Polit. Soc. Sci. 2020; 687(1): 49-57.
Do states with more guns have higher rates of fatal police shootings? This article uses a validated measure of firearm availability (the percentage of suicides committed with a firearm) to examine the relationship between gun proliferation and fatal police shootings. It expands on existing research to include (1) measures of access to Level I and II trauma centers, (2) interpretation of the findings from the lenses of "statistical prediction," and (3) tests for structural differences between models for black decedents versus nonblack decedents.
