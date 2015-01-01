Abstract

Transportation of violently injured individuals to the hospital by police, also known as "scoop and run," may shorten the time between injury and hospital care when emergency medical services are delayed or unavailable. In this article, we explore the history and contemporary applications of this strategy and its broader impact on public safety systems. Current evidence suggests that when comparing police hospital transport and emergency medical services transport for violently injured individuals, survival rates are at least equivalent; in some studies, survival rates are better for violently injured individuals transported by police. Though understudied, police transport may improve survival for violently injured individuals as well as perceptions of police in communities where mistrust is common. Only a select few cities have codified this approach and police role. Geographic context, emergency response capacity, and the nature of encounters between law enforcement and victims of violence are important for other jurisdictions considering police-to-hospital transport.

