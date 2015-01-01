Abstract

Child sexual violence is a sociocultural phenomenon that affects health in its various aspects, based on a hierarchical relationship of power and on gender, ethnic-racial and generational inequalities, which lead to ethical dilemmas. In this bibliographical study, the objective was to understand the sexual violence of children and the main social determinants of health related to it, enhancing the understanding of the dynamics of this violence. The descriptors used were sexual violence, child violence, child sexual violence and social determinants of health, which enabled for some considerations to be made, among which, that the domestic character of child sexual violence evidences the social construct that the aggressor is not distant and unknown, but it is part of the context in which the violence occurs. In addition, studies point to a significant increase in a predisposition to alcoholism, drug abuse, depression and suicidal ideation in adulthood, reinforcing the negative impact of childhood and juvenile violence throughout life. It is concluded that bioethics represents one of the ways to protect and emancipate the most vulnerable groups, for the protection of their rights.

Language: pt