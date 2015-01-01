CONTACT US: Contact info
Ammerman B, Jones H. Urol. Nurs. 2020; 40(1): 36-39.
(Copyright © 2020, Society of Urologic Nurses and Associates, Publisher Anthony J. Jannetti)
Males are victims of sexual violence at a rate almost as high as females; however, reports of male sexual violence are often left unscreened, unaddressed, and unacknowledged. Genitourinary complaints without an obvious cause should trigger the primary care provider to consider sexual violence as part of a differential diagnosis.
Language: en