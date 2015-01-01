SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fileborn B, Wadds P, Tomsen S. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Criminol. 2020; 53(2): 194-212.

(Copyright © 2020, Australian and New Zealand Society of Criminology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0004865820903777

unavailable

Despite the well-documented under-reporting of sexual violence, to date, no research has considered reporting practices within the specific context of music festivals. Drawing on 16 in-depth interviews with victim-survivors, this article examines survivors' experiences of (non)reporting sexual violence in festival settings. We argue that while some barriers to reporting are shared across contexts, others play out in context-specific ways. Our research argues that the liberal, often transgressive culture of music festivals, combined with site-specific policing practices and spatial context, creates unique impediments to reporting with particular implications in responding to, and aiming to prevent, sexual violence at music festivals.


Language: en
