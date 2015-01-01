|
Hunn C, Spiranovic C, Prichard J, Gelb K. Aust. N. Zeal. J. Criminol. 2020; 53(2): 174-193.
(Copyright © 2020, Australian and New Zealand Society of Criminology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
There are claims that the societal appetite for 'child exploitation material' is increasing. Yet, Australia's policy response does not include initiatives to dissuade potential offenders from deliberately viewing child exploitation material for the first time (onset). To critically examine this issue, this paper draws on Situational Crime Prevention theory. It argues that (a) many first-time child exploitation material viewers fit the Situational Crime Prevention construct of the Opportunistic Offender and (b) suggests that current policy overlooks the kinds of non-instrumental factors that increase the risk of onset for this group, including doubts about the criminality and harmfulness of viewing child exploitation material. The paper then empirically examines social attitudes to child exploitation material viewing by presenting the findings of a survey of 504 Australian internet users.
