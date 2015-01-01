Abstract

The United States (US) is on track to achieve the 90-90-90 targets set forth by UNAIDS and the National HIV/AIDS strategy, yet significant racial disparities in HIV care outcomes remain, particularly for young Black men who have sex with men (YBMSM). Research has demonstrated that various types of violence are key aspects of syndemics that contribute to disparities in HIV risk. However, little research has looked collectively at cumulative violent experiences and how those might affect HIV treatment and care outcomes. Drawing on extant literature and theoretical underpinnings of syndemics, we provide a conceptual model that highlights how continuous traumatic violence experienced by YBMSM may affect HIV outcomes and contribute to racial disparities in HIV outcomes. The findings of this focused review suggest a need for research on how continuous exposure to various types of violence influence HIV prevention and treatment outcomes for young Black MSM.

