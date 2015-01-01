SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhong R, Wasser T. Bioethics 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/bioe.12804

32939790

The systems approach is a widely accepted method for addressing healthcare adverse events. However, when adverse events are behavioral in nature, such as self-injury or aggression, a systems approach can restrict patient autonomy. We propose guidelines for balancing safety and autonomy considerations when developing systems for behavioral adverse events: interventions that do not limit patient liberty, or that therapeutically address the root causes of behavioral adverse events, should be fully utilized. Clinicians should collaborate with patients when designing systems that may restrict patient liberty. And clinicians should be supported in managing the stress that accrues from working in hazardous environments.


Language: en

risk management; adverse events; autonomy; forensic psychiatry; inpatient psychiatry; systems approach

