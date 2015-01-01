Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the association between attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) score and driving behaviors among motorcycle drivers in Iran.



Methods: This multi-center cross-sectional study was conducted on 1747 motorcyclists in three cities of Iran. We used a random sampling method in this study and gathered data using two standard questionnaires. Data were presented using descriptive statistics, also t-test, and ANOVA used for analysis.



Results: The mean age of participants was 27.41±8.80 years. ADHD scores of the participants ranged from 0 to 87, with a mean score 31±15.86. All risky driving behaviors (RDBs) were significantly associated with a higher mean of ADHD score. For example, driving with illegal speed (p<0.001), not wearing a crash helmet (p=0.016), driving while exhausting (p<0.001), talking with other passengers (p<0.001), being fined by the police in the past year (p=0.028), and maneuvering while driving (p<0.001) were related to a higher mean of ADHD score.



Conclusion: All RDBs were significantly associated with the ADHD score among motorcyclists in Iran. In this regard, health care providers should inform people with ADHD about the negative consequences associated with driving and ADHD. Public health policymakers should consider management of ADHD through a comprehensive approach to improve driving performance and competencies among motorcyclists in order to decrease RDBs and traffic accidents.

