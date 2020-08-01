Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Steam inhalation is common practice in UK households for coryzal symptoms in adults and children. Steam inhalation has the potential to and has caused significant scald injuries, predominantly due to unintentional contact with the hot water used.



METHODS: The authors used electronic health records to retrospectively identify all patients admitted with scald injuries secondary to steam inhalation over a 2-year period from January 2018-December 2019 at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, a regional burns centre. Data collected included patient demographics, mechanism of burn, as well as burn size, depth, treatment and any associated complications. An International Burns Injury Database enquiry assessed the national prevalence steam inhalation scalds over the same time period.



RESULTS: 19 adult and paediatric patients were identified in our centre over a 2-year period, with an age range of 2 weeks to 91 years old. The majority (16/19, 84%) of patients received burns to their lower body, with three patients receiving burns to their chest and/or upper limbs. Six patients underwent surgery, 98 clinic appointments were utilised and the total length of hospital stay was 83 days. The estimated total cost of treating these 19 patients was over £31,872. Nationally, 201 cases were identified between Jan 2018-Dec 2019.



CONCLUSIONS: Scald injuries secondary to steam inhalation have a significant impact both in terms of hospital stay and cost. Since this study captured only patients admitted to hospital, the true negative impact of steam inhalation is likely to be much higher than calculated. Better public awareness on the risks of steam inhalation and primary prevention policies could reduce the frequency of such injuries.

