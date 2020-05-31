|
Fouche A, Fouché DF, Theron LC. Child Abuse Negl. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32938531
BACKGROUND & PURPOSE: In response to the COVID-19 (C-19) pandemic, the South African government instituted strict lockdown and related legislation. Although this response was well intended, many believed it advanced children's vulnerability to abuse and neglect. This article interrogates these concerns. It investigates how C-19 legislation enabled, or constrained, South African children's protection from abuse and neglect and appraises the findings from a social-ecological resilience perspective with the aim of advancing child protection in times of emergency.
Language: en
South Africa; resilience; child protection; Covid-19; rapid review